Top track

Pockets of Light

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LUBOMYR MELNYK

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 26 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pockets of Light
Got a code?

About

LUBOMYR MELNYK | LIVE _ MILANO

Palestra Visconti // Arci Bellezza

Lunedì 26 Febbraio 2024 - H.21.30

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
Mask not required
Distancing not required

Lineup

Lubomyr Melnyk

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.