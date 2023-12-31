DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year´s Eve at G spot

G spot
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€39.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New Year's Eve clubbing at G Spot

Looking forward to spending the night together

Para mayores de 25 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Grupo Tragaluz
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pole Position, Cucut

Venue

G spot

Avinguda Diagonal 593, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

