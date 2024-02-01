Top track

Fräulein - The Last Drop

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fräulein

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fräulein - The Last Drop
Got a code?

About

Fräulein is a Northern Irish / Dutch duo currently based out of SW London. Their debut EP ‘A Small Taste’ heard the duo throw down the gauntlet and solidify their early sound; cathartic 90’s flavoured alt rock influenced by the likes of The Breeders, PJ Ha...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fräulein

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.