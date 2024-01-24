DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hooky

Quarry House Tavern
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
Washington D.C.
$19.84
About

Wednesday, January 24th 2024
Hooky + TBA
8:30PM - $15 - All Ages

HOOKY
Philadelphia, PA
https://hoooky.bandcamp.com/

Hooky is an experimental pop band from Philadelphia.

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: There are 13 stairs at the entrance to Quarry House Tav...

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

