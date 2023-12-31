Top track

End Times II: Second Reckoning

Purgatory
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

⛓️ The end is nigh once more ⛓️

Purgatory Presents END TIMES II: Second Reckoning, our 2nd annual NYE Party for the End of the World

Featuring live musical performances by La Neve, Winter Wolf, Um Jennifer, & Crush Fund

Plus drag by your hosts in decima...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

La Neve, Crush Fund, Um Jennifer?

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

