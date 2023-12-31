DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
⛓️ The end is nigh once more ⛓️
Purgatory Presents END TIMES II: Second Reckoning, our 2nd annual NYE Party for the End of the World
Featuring live musical performances by La Neve, Winter Wolf, Um Jennifer, & Crush Fund
Plus drag by your hosts in decima...
