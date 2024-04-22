DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nação Zumbi: 30 Years of Manguebeat

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 22 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nação Zumbi marks 2024 with three decades of musical resistance. Formerly led by Chico Science, the band are pioneers of Manguebeat, a unique style of hip-hop originating from the banks of the Capibaribe River in RecifAt the core of Manguebeat, merging Nor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nação Zumbi

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.