The Umbrellas

Bobiks
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indie pop renegade romantics THE UMBRELLAS come to Newcastle!

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
Lineup

The Umbrellas

Venue

Bobiks

125 Jesmond Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 1JY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
60 capacity

