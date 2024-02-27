Top track

Domo Genesis - Elimination Chamber (feat. Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples & Action Bronson)

Domo Genesis

The Great Hall
Tue, 27 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$35.92

About

Domo Genesis, born Dominique Marquis Cole on March 9, 1991, in Inglewood, California, is an American rapper, member of the hip-hop collective Odd Future, and a solo artist. Domo’s love for music started at a young age, influenced by his grandfather’s recor...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fly Anakin, Domo Genesis

Venue

The Great Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

