Love is Love

The Garrison
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
Tashan: Love is Love - A Bollywood Valentine Queer Dance Event.

Dance to groovy love mixes by Resident International DJ Pulse!

Meet and Date queer desi fellows at a love inspired event with nostalgic music!

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Tashan
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

