DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DakhaBrakha + Support

Band on the Wall
Thu, 18 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Following an incredible sold-out show at Band on the Wall, Ukrainian global-folk powerhouse DakhaBrakha return for a UK tour.

Hailing from Kyiv, Ukraine, the quartet began as a traditional Ukrainian folk band, before incorporating sounds from the wider wo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DakhaBrakha

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

