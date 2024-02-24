Top track

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u

Good 4 U (Manchester)

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
About

Good 4 U is a night dedicated to modern pop perfection.

We'll be playing you hits from Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Gayle, Dua Lipa, Ariana, BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Madison Beer, The Kid Laroi, Bieber, Megan Thee...

This is an 25+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

