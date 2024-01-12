DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SYLVESTER PRESENTS: MAGNETTA
New year / New Me
Brooklyn’s all black experimental drag show is back in the year anew with a dabble into alter egos.
STARRING:
Cheeks Voila/ Mothball @cheeksvoila
Cherry Jaymes/ Veronica Atkins @cherry.jaymes
Mariyea/ Ma...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.