Sylvester: Magnetta

Purgatory
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$17
About

SYLVESTER PRESENTS: MAGNETTA

New year / New Me

Brooklyn’s all black experimental drag show is back in the year anew with a dabble into alter egos.

STARRING:

Cheeks Voila/ Mothball @cheeksvoila

Cherry Jaymes/ Veronica Atkins @cherry.jaymes

Mariyea/ Ma...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

