DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LONDON! Get ready for a massive Spring Indoor Garage Festival at Studio 338 on Sat 23rd March! We return with a for massive 2024 opening party!
--- Line Up ---Artful Dodger
Oxide & Neutrino
Matt Jam Lamont
Kofi B
Hyperactive MC
Mr Kaos
BBBrown
Mis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.