Spring Indoor Garage Festival

Studio 338
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LONDON! Get ready for a massive Spring Indoor Garage Festival at Studio 338 on Sat 23rd March! We return with a for massive 2024 opening party!

--- Line Up ---Artful Dodger

Oxide & Neutrino

Matt Jam Lamont

Kofi B

Hyperactive MC

Mr Kaos

BBBrown

Mis...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Solstice Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Artful Dodger, Oxide & Neutrino, Matt 'Jam' Lamont and 2 more

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open10:00 pm

