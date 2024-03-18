Top track

Air - Kelly Watch the Stars

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AIR - Eating, Sleeping, Waiting and Playing

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 18 Mar, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Air - Kelly Watch the Stars
Got a code?

About

French jazz/pop/electronica duo Air has become one of the most innovative acts in contemporary music since the release of their debut album in 1998. Lensed by acclaimed director Mike Mills, this documentary follows band members Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.