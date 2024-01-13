DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Torna #TuMiSturbi live vol.5, l'appuntamento con i suoni più duri e cattivelli!
Starring:
• Longobardeath (Hard rock, Beer Folk, Party Punk, Heavy band in Dialett Milanes)
• The Killerfreaks (Horror Metal, Horror Hard Rock, Glam)
