Longobardeath & Killerfreaks - Die Die My Darling

TuMiSturbi vol 5 Logobardeath The Killerfreaks

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Sat, 13 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torna #TuMiSturbi live vol.5, l'appuntamento con i suoni più duri e cattivelli!

Starring:

Longobardeath (Hard rock, Beer Folk, Party Punk, Heavy band in Dialett Milanes)

The Killerfreaks (Horror Metal, Horror Hard Rock, Glam)

Alert ⚡️ only for Timp...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi
Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

