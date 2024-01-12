DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Souled Out Dates to the World

The Sultan Room
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WELCOME TO THE DEBUT OF "SOD TO THE WORLD" in Brooklyn the cultural fusion party powered by Souled Out Dates.

Sounds by: DJ OLO x Showcase x Special Guest

What to expect:

- High energy and infectious beats from around the world.

- Dancing. Move Ya Bo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SHOWCASE, Dj Olo

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
250 capacity

