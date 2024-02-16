Top track

Enzo Avitabile & Peppe Servillo - Il coraggio di ogni giorno

Enzo Avitabile & Peppe Servillo: Duett

Maison Musique
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
€23

Enzo Avitabile & Peppe Servillo ripercorrono in chiave acustica i loro brami più iconici e quelli di altri autori a cui gli artisti sono legati. Avitabile & Servillo guidano il pubblico attraverso un percorso fatto di emozioni e di conoscenza di un linguag...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Enzo Avitabile, Peppe Servillo

Maison Musique

Via Rosta, 23, 10098 Rivoli TO, Italy
