Fundi + More tba

Piano Smithfield
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Piano Smithfield - live music venue and late night piano bar in the heart of the culture mile, moments walk from Barbican tube station.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Piano Smithfield

14 Long Ln, Barbican, London EC1A 9PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

