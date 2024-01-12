DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sister Shindig 1st Birthday

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's been 1 year of Sister Shindig so we had to come through with our biggest lineup to date.

Expect a night of 140, Garage, Jungle, Breaks, DnB and more.

✨ Full lineup TBC ✨

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

