Free Jungle Rave w/ Sister Shindig

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 12 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Free Jungle Rave is BACK. After a number of BIG shows last year, we are back withe a JAN edition to get the year off right.

For this one we have a BIG lineup and have partnered up with Sister Shindig for a BIG night of JUNGLe.

SIGN UP FOR YOUR FREE TICKE...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lu.Re, Darkstepper, Kaya Fyah and 4 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

