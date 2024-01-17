DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wednesday Bass Therapy

EOS Lounge
Wed, 17 Jan, 8:00 pm
DJSanta Barbara
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wednesday night bass music is back! Hosted by WookPack and IVWUBZ, some of our favorite local bass artists such as Patrickreza, Iceteacoleb, Submana, and Grahm Glass will take the night away.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Heng Low dba EOS Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PatrickReza

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.