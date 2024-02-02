Top track

p-rallel, Breaka, Tañ

FØRGE
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJSheffield
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A no-frills session from some of the hottest in the bass game

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

p-rallel, Tañ, Breaka

Venue

FØRGE

148 Effingham Road, Sheffield, S4 7ZB, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

