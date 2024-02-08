Top track

All My Thoughts

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meagre Martin + Spaghetti Kiss + Prune 99

L'international
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All My Thoughts
Got a code?

About

⚡️Meagre Martin⚡️

(Berlin, DE - Indie Rock)

Le trio berlinois Meager Martin débute à l'été 2021, fondé par la musicienne et compositrice afro-américaine Sarah Martin (guitare), rapidement rejointe par Federico "Freddy" Corazzini (batterie) et Max Hirtz-W...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meagre Martin, Prune 99, Spaghetti Kiss

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.