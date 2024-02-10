DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

So Fresh So Clean

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Here are the details: cos' if you don't know, now you know! So Fresh So Clean looks back to classic hip-hop and RnB jams from the 90s and double-ohs. Bringing old skool flavours from the USA to the LDN and everything in between at Queen of Hoxton.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

