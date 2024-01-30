Top track

Trees

Föllakzoid

Monk - Sala Teatro
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Föllakzoid arrivano in Italia sul palco del MONK a Gennaio 2024

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Föllakzoid

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

