Hey Girl Hey! New Queer's Eve

The Baby G
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
From CA$29.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Time to say BYE GIRL BYE to 2023 with a very special NYE edition of HGH! Three performers! Pole-dancing! Bubbly at the bar! 3AM Last Call!

Ft:
🍾 Hostess with the Mostess Bonbon DiSpencer hosting our Midnight Countdown Floorshow!
🍾 Boylesque supe...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Hey Girl Hey
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

