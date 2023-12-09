DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Quantum Disco vuelve a Malanga para su última de 2023, cerrando un año épico de baile sin etiquetas y sin fin! Vivan JR Hartley & Sadeedo, vivan! Qué ganas que tenemos! Quantum Disco son Malanga, son esa mezcla de cosmic disco, rare grooves y “weird worldi...
