Medical Aid for Palestinians Sunday Xmas Show

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 24 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The second of two shows celebrating a humanitarian ‘Traditional Jewish Xmas Eve’ featuring line ups of UK Jewish and Palestinian and Middle Eastern Performers. All in aid of the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Tonight, a double header: Sami Abu Ward...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ivor Dembina, Sami Abu Wardeh

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

