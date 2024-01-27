DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afroland

Scala
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £4.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WELCOME TO AFROLAND

The UK’s BIGGEST celebration of all things Music, Heritage and Culture.

Get ready to experience something new and exciting as we change the landscape of Nightlife at the renowned SCALA.

This will be The UK’s CRAZIEST Music experience...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by What's the Motive UK
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.