Shake it in Silence

Whitechapel Projects
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyAsbury Park
$24.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Space of Balance's Shake it in Silence is back for another double DJ silent disco feautring our in house favs, Spicy Brown and Pepeloco

More info coming soon.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Space of Balance.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pepeloco, DJ Spicy Brown

Venue

Whitechapel Projects

15 2nd Avenue, Long Branch, New Jersey 07740, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

