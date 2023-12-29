Top track

Magna Carda // Torre Blake // Grace Sorensen

Radio Coffee & Beer
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Local legends MAGNA CARDA and soul dynamos TORRE BLAKE (Los Angeles) and GRACE SORENSEN bring their talents to our stage once again!

All Ages
Presented by Radio Coffee & Beer
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Magna Carda, Torre Blake, Grace Sorensen

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

