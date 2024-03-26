Top track

Lordi live in Milan

Slaughter Club
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Erocks Production presenta:

LORDI

Live allo Slaughter Club

26 MARZO 2024

Evento riservato ai soci ACSI. Nota che non sara' possibile richiedere la tessera al momento dell'evento.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

Lordi

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

