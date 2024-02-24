Top track

Pajaro Sunrise - Wild Days

Pajaro Sunrise

Sala Clamores
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El próximo mes de febrero, Pajaro Sunrise/Yuri Méndez publica The Future Is Not What It Used to Be, su primer LP tras 4 años de semiausencia centrados en su trabajo como compositor de bandas sonoras; ahora regresa a los escenarios acompañado, como de costu...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pajaro Sunrise

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

