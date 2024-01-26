DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Large 90s at the Piper

The Piper
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mammal Promotions proudly present the return of Large 90s, a seven piece band playing classic 90s tunes live!

Doors open at 8pm and the band will be on stage at 8.45pm. The performance should be over by 11.30pm.

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! £12 plus booking fee

This is an 18+ event
Mammal Promotions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Large 90s

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

