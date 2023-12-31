DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year's Eve at La Cita!

La Cita Bar
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
New Year's Eve at La Cita! With DJs PAUW and BECCAMGUZMAN!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by La Cita.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

La Cita Bar

336 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

