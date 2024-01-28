DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gavin Adcock with special guest Landon Smith

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $23.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gavin Adcock with special guest Landon Smith live at Eddie's Attic!

Gavin Adcock, 23, a year-old Georgia native born and raised in Watkinsville. I’m in my last semester at Georgia Southern University wrapping up my business management degree. 4 years of m...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gavin Adcock, Landon Smith

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open7:45 pm

