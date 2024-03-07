Top track

London Afrobeat Collective - Tolembi

London Afrobeat Collective

Ramona
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
From Free

About

8 musicians. One goal. To increase the positive energy in the world by making people dance!

London Afrobeat Collective are a tight-knit family of musicians from around the world, living in London and united by a love of afrobeat and a desire to take origi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Afrobeat Collective

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

