DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saxon Sound New Year's Eve Party

The Hackney Social
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join international reggae sound system, Saxon Sound for an intimate NYE celebration at the Hackney Social!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saxon Sound System, YNG CPTN

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.