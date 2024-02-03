Top track

Carl Craig - A Wonderful Life

Carl Craig dj set (Detroit love I Planet E I USA)

Hacienda
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€7

About

CARL CRAIG IS DESCRIBED AS A CREATIVE VISIONARY, AN ELECTRONIC MUSIC ICON, AN ESTEEMED GRAMMY-NOMINATED COMPOSER, A WORLD-CLASS DJ AND AN AMBASSADOR FOR HIS NATIVE DETROIT.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

Carl Craig

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

