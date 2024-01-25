Top track

Aaron Taos - Control

Aaron Taos

Next Door Records
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUPPORT FROM RUBY JAMES

Aaron Taos is a Los Angeles based indie pop artist. Spending his teenage years with aspirations of a professional soccer career, Taos quit the sport halfway through college when music became his full-time obsession. Taos took this...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Next Door Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aaron Taos

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

