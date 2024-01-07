DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mirlo + Albert Lax

El Pumarejo
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mirlo i Albert Lax us conviden a un concert especial de Nadal en que els dos cantautors i grans amics compartiràn escenari i cançons.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

