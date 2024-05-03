Top track

Suicide Commando - Bind, Torture, Kill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Out Of Line Weekender Dark'N'Electro Friday

Astra Kulturhaus
Fri, 3 May, 6:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Suicide Commando - Bind, Torture, Kill
Got a code?

About

Your favourite festival of the year is back in all its usual glory: The Out Of Line Weekender - Dark’n’Electro Edition 2024

Big or small, local and international, the Out Of Line Weekender 2024 will certainly be one for the books. Join us for three days p...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Out of Line Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Suicide Commando, Welle: Erdball, Ashbury Heights and 1 more

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.