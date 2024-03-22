Top track

Scout Gillett - one to ten

Scout Gillett

The Cluny 2
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Heart-on-sleeve indie sparkplug SCOUT GILLETT comes to Cluny2!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scout Gillett

Venue

The Cluny 2

Cluny 2, 34 Lime St, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

