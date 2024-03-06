Top track

Protex

Comet Ping Pong
Wed, 6 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wednesday, March 6th 2024
Protex + TBA
9PM - $17 - All Ages

PROTEX
Belfast, UK
https://protexbelfast.bandcamp.com/

Formed in Belfast in 1978, Protex were one of the pioneers of the Belfast Punk Movement. They quickly came to the attention of Roug...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Protex

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

