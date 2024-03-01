DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mario Venuti Live : 60+40 100% Tour

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsCatania
€29
About

Solo 20 biglietti EarlyBird disponibili fino a lunedì 15 gennaio. Affrettatevi!

Dopo il grande successo del suo tour estivo e l'uscita di tre singoli (Napoli-Bahia,Segui i tuoi demoni e Paradiso) Mario Venuti si prepara a festeggiare un doppio traguardo n...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Mario Venuti

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

