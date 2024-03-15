DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Umbrellas

Supersonic Records
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THE UMBRELLAS (jangle pop / San Francisco, USA)

Si vous aimez / For fans of : Heavenly, The Lemon Twigs, Orange Juice

The Umbrellas sont quatre romantiques rebelles qui créent d'irrésistibles hymnes indie pop. Le premier album éponyme du groupe, sorti en...

Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Umbrellas

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

