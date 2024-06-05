DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neon Naked Life Drawing in Walthamstow

CRATE Walthamstow
Wed, 5 Jun, 6:30 pm
ArtLondon
From £20.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come to CRATE, the new and exciting venue located in the Walthamstow shopping centre, for our fantastic Neon Naked Life Drawing workshop!

'With seven amazing street food vendors, the High Street Social craft beer and cocktail bar, two brand new event spac...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Neon Naked Life Drawing.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

CRATE Walthamstow

Selborne Road, Waltham Forest, London, E17 7JP, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

