In the Round Festival: Samara Joy

Roundhouse
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

Samara Joy is an American jazz singer from New York City whose velvety style and throaty alto reflect the golden era of interpretive genre vocalists from the 1930s through the mid-'60s, including Ella...

Presented by Roundhouse.
Samara Joy

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
