Slide Pistons live @ Mare Culturale Urbano

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette
Tue, 30 Jan, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€1.15
Lo slide del trombone di Luciano Macchia e i Pistons della tromba di Raffaele Kohler insieme alla chitarra di Francesco Sandokan Moglia vi faranno ballare dallo ska allo swing e dal rock al valzer romagnolo senza nessun limite.

La band ha pubblicato il si...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Lineup

Venue

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette

Via Quinto Cenni 11, 20147 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

