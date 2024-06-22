Top track

Ty Segall - My Best Friend

Ty Segall

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€33.66

About

🌴 L'infatigable chanteur, compositeur et multi-instrumentiste Californien Ty Segall sortira "Three Bells", son nouvel et quinzième album, le 26 janvier chez Drag City Records.

L'occasion d'annoncer une nouvelle tournée qui fera halte à Paris à L'Elysée M...

Les mineur·e·s doivent être accompagné·e·s d'un·e adulte responsable.
Présenté par VEDETTES & U-Turn Touring
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ty Segall

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

